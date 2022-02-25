Calm end to the week, warmer weekend

A cold, dry Friday
The snow has ended in the Coulee Region, but it leaves slippery stretches and snow-covered roadways in its wake. Make sure to take it slow on the roads.
High pressure is building over the region today, leading to a quiet end to the week. We will be seeing mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures rising into the 20s, which is below normal.
Expect a frigid night on tap with temperatures dropping into the single digits. We will have sub-zero wind chills, so make sure to bundle up as you head out tonight.
Beautiful weekend in store
The dry stretch weather continues as we go into the weekend with seasonal temperatures in the 30s.
As we enter next week, we will continue to stay dry. The start of Meteorological Spring is on Tuesday. It looks like old man winter doesn't want to leave though, as snow is in the forecast for Thursday.