Calm next couple of days ahead of increasing snow chances on Thursday

I hope you liked Monday because Tuesday will be similar.
Looking into Tuesday, you can expect a chilly start as lows reach the upper teens and low 20s. If you've been waiting to wash your car, Tuesday and Wednesday will prove best this week. Tuesday will start off cloudy ahead of sunshine by the time the sun sets.
For the most part, Tuesday will be calm! There are a few chances of flurries and light snow for areas south of I-90, something similar to what we experienced on Monday. Most showers look to ...READ MORE.