Calm weather in store today ahead of our next weather maker

  • Updated
  • 0

It will be a nice break from the active weather today as temperatures warm into the 50s. Our winds will be out of the NW at 10 to 20 mph. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day ahead of our next weather maker. A few showers are possible tonight, but it won't be a washout. 

A low pressure will deliver rainfall on Wednesday, becoming widespread by the afternoon. Up to half an inch of rain is possible. Isolated spots could get up to an inch of rain. Breezy winds will return as a cold front sweeps through the region. 

