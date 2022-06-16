Calmer, drier, sunnier weather returns

Wednesday brought plenty of severe weather. There was even a spotter confirmed tornado in northeast Monroe County that was between an EF1 to EF2 that brought damaging winds up to 110-115mph and a path length of 10 miles. The National Weather Service in La Crosse is set to do a detailed survey later on Thursday.
After seeing a clearing sky and calm winds, we could see some patchy fog on Thursday morning before temps warm up. Thursday also brings a big change in weather with sunshine throughout the day. Along with sunshine, you can expect a breezy, yet comfy day with warm highs in the mid 80s.
