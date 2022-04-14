Chilly, windy Thursday on tap

We are waking up to clear skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
Clouds will roll in today as temperatures top out in the 40s, but wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s as westerly winds will be gusting at up to 50 mph.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire Coulee Region from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Sustained winds will be out of the southwest at 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Make sure to secure outside objects and drive carefully, especially in high-profile vehicles.
Windy conditions remain tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s under partly cloudy skies.