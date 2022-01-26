Climbing out of the coldest morning

Temperatures returned to the teens below zero. Black River Falls reached the coldest low temperatures in the state this season so far. Winds are light but even the slightest wind will bring a brisk wind chill. Wind Chill Advisory and Warnings will expire at noon today.
Winds strengthen today from the south and could gust up to 30 mph this evening. As the winds bring warmth, temperatures will only be in the teens, so a brisk feel-like is still likely. High temperatures will reach the mid-teens. Then overnight there will not be much for a low due to gradual warming into your Thursday.