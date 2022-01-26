 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills from 20 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Climbing out of the coldest morning

  • Updated
  • 0

Temperatures returned to the teens below zero. Black River Falls reached the coldest low temperatures in the state this season so far. Winds are light but even the slightest wind will bring a brisk wind chill. Wind Chill Advisory and Warnings will expire at noon today.

Winds strengthen today from the south and could gust up to 30 mph this evening. As the winds bring warmth, temperatures will only be in the teens, so a brisk feel-like is still likely. High temperatures will reach the mid-teens. Then overnight there will not be much for a low due to gradual warming into your Thursday.

A look at your up and down temperature trend here...

Tags

Recommended for you