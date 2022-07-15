Clouds, dense fog expected overnight

It was a soggy end to the week across the Coulee Region, with showers and thunderstorms this morning. Thankfully, they did push out by the afternoon, leaving us with lingering clouds. Temperatures reached the 70s and 80s. Going into tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Light easterly winds will allow for areas of dense fog to develop overnight with temperatures dipping into the 60s.
Saturday morning fog persists before clearing out late in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule. Highs will reach the 80s with humid conditions. Winds will continue to be light out of the east-northeast.
Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies Saturday night, with temperatures dipping into the 60s. Fog will develop once again with light winds.
We will wake up to more fog on Sunday morning. More sun is expected in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. It will continue to be muggy. Northeast winds will be light.