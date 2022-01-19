Cold air fills in and settles across the Midwest

Temperatures flirted with 40 degrees yesterday and as the cold air drops in, improvements will not arrive until Friday.
Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon for Fillmore county today. Then tomorrow from midnight through noon another advisory will go into effect for the entire area. Wind chills could drop as low as 30 below.
Temperatures have returned to the single digits across the entire viewing area. Be prepared for the feel-like temperatures that are dropping below zero. Make sure to bundle up as temperatures will have little improvement today. Winds stay gusting up to 30 mph with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.