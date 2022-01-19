 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Temperatures Moving In...

.Temperatures continue to fall early this morning and combined
with strong northwest winds, wind chill values were already 10 to
20 below zero in parts of southeast Minnesota and far northern
Iowa. Even colder conditions are on tap for later tonight into
Thursday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Cold air fills in and settles across the Midwest

Temperatures flirted with 40 degrees yesterday and as the cold air drops in, improvements will not arrive until Friday.

Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon for Fillmore county today. Then tomorrow from midnight through noon another advisory will go into effect for the entire area. Wind chills could drop as low as 30 below.

Temperatures have returned to the single digits across the entire viewing area. Be prepared for the feel-like temperatures that are dropping below zero. Make sure to bundle up as temperatures will have little improvement today. Winds stay gusting up to 30 mph with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.

A look at the frigid end to the workweek is here...

