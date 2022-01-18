An approaching powerhouse of a cold front will sweep through the area this evening with a switch from southerly winds to strong northwesterly. Gusts will be above 35 mph and more importantly the front will usher in much colder air. Read here for the low down on how cold will will get this week.
Cold, cold, cold
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
