Cold front brings a taste of winter to the Coulee Region

This afternoon, a cold front made its way toward the region, bringing with it clouds, sporadic showers, and gusty winds up to 45 mph in some places. High temperatures reached the 60s.
The northwest flow will bring in colder air tonight, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies and winds diminishing.
Tomorrow will be noticeably cooler, with highs only reaching the upper 40s across the region. A few showers are possible, with snow trying to mix in north of Interstate 90 during the morning. No accumulation is expected. Tomorrow night is expected to be dry, with decreasing clouds and temperatures in the 20s and 30s.