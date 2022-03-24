 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cold front to bring rain, snow, gusty winds on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

We had a cloudy and chilly day across the Coulee Region with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, which is below average for this time of the year. 

Recent rainfall has resulted in rises on area rivers. There are flood alerts in effect for areas along the Black River.

A low pressure will drop out of Canada with a trailing cold front, bringing rain, snow, and gusty winds of up to 40 mph on Friday and Friday night. Gusty winds along with bands of rain/snow could cause limited visibility at times. 

High temperatures will be in the lower 40s. 

Snowfall accumulations of up to one inch are possible. The roads are warm, so expect accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces. 

