Cold front to bring rain, snow, gusty winds on Friday

We had a cloudy and chilly day across the Coulee Region with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, which is below average for this time of the year.
Recent rainfall has resulted in rises on area rivers. There are flood alerts in effect for areas along the Black River.
A low pressure will drop out of Canada with a trailing cold front, bringing rain, snow, and gusty winds of up to 40 mph on Friday and Friday night. Gusty winds along with bands of rain/snow could cause limited visibility at times.
High temperatures will be in the lower 40s.
Snowfall accumulations of up to one inch are possible. The roads are warm, so expect accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces.