Cold front to usher in cooler, comfortable air

After a dismal start to the day with rain, the skies cleared with sunshine by the afternoon. Summer-like conditions were ushered in by southerly winds. Temperatures reached the 80s and 90s. There were many locations with dew points in the 70s, giving the atmosphere a tropical feel. A cold front is expected to move through the area tonight. The Coulee Region will remain dry, but to our north, isolated strong thunderstorms are possible. The wind direction will change from southerly to northwesterly.
On Wednesday morning, there is a sliver of a possibility for showers, primarily south of I-90; otherwise, expect a combination of sun and clouds. Behind the front, highs will be noticeably cooler, only reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lower dew points will make it feel more comfortable outside. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and chilly as northwesterly winds allow temperatures to fall into the 40s.