 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cold Veterans Day with flurries possible

  • Updated
  • 0

It is going to be a cold Veterans Day, with highs only reaching the 30s. There is a slight chance of flurries during the afternoon, but we won't be seeing any accumulation. Flurries continue to be possible tonight as temperatures dip into the 20s.

Find out how long the winter-like weather will last 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you