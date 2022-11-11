It is going to be a cold Veterans Day, with highs only reaching the 30s. There is a slight chance of flurries during the afternoon, but we won't be seeing any accumulation. Flurries continue to be possible tonight as temperatures dip into the 20s.
Cold Veterans Day with flurries possible
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
