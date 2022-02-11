A cold front is sweeping through the Upper Midwest spreading snow showers in through this evening, but drying will bring partly cloudy skies and continued falling temperatures. Highs were set early in the 30s to lower 40s, but are destined to go sub-zero overnight. Wind chills will also drop to -10 to -20 degrees. Read here for details on possible flurries this weekend and rain and snow next week.
Colder weekend weather
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
