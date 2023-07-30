Comfortable humidity continues for Monday before higher levels return later in the week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Our last day of the weekend has been pleasant as humidity is nice and low. This is a great change as the past seven days were dangerously hot and following the heat, stormy. The start of the work week continues comfy weather, however, higher levels of humidity is on the way.
For tonight, temperatures will cool down in the mid 50s with cool air from the northeast. Those that like having their windows open in the evening, tonight is the perfect night to do so.
