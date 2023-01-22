Continued cloud cover comes with chances for flurries and light snow this week

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Sunday was an average day across Western Wisconsin with highs in the mid to upper 20s in the Coulee Region after a mild start with warmer than average lows in the upper teens to low 20s. La Crosse hit the average high of 27 exactly this afternoon.
Temps this evening are only a few degrees cooler than the highs, which is a result of the continued cloud cover. Sure, we'd love to see sunshine, but the nights would be a lot colder if the sky was clear.
Unfortunately, there aren't many chances for clouds to clear over the next week. If lucky, there's a slight chance each day for several minutes to up to an hour or so of partial sunshine, but more than likely the pesky clouds will hold strong. One of the better chances to see an hour or so of some sunshine comes midday tomorrow ahead of some afternoon flurries/light snow chances.
Flurries are likely most of this next week, too, but accumulations... READ MORE