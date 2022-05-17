Cool and rainy spring days on tap

Monday was phenomenal and we saw highs near 77° in La Crosse. Sunshine stuck around throughout the day and we even saw some clearing through most of the night.
We will see more clouds developing throughout our Tuesday as a rain chance slowly approaches the Coulee Region with highs reaching 70. Highs could get a little warmer if we don't see much morning rain/drizzle.
Most rain that falls on Tuesday will be in the evening/overnight hours, but a few