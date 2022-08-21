Cool,clear tonight with areas of fog

Although the day began overcast and foggy, glimmers of sunshine arrived by afternoon. High temperatures were in the 70s and 80s, and it was humid. High pressure will allow the sky to clear overnight and temperatures to dip into the 40s and 50s. There may be fog in the river valleys.
On Monday, we will awake to areas of river valley fog, which will swiftly disappear. By the afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. There may be some foggy areas Monday night into Tuesday morning.