Cool spring temps continue, a few rain chances will spark a warm-up

Monday was a miserably cold April day where highs only reached 42° in La Crosse and we saw some brief light rain showers. As we move into Tuesday, it will unfortunately be more of the same.
The good news is that we will see less cloud cover on Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies will dominate before clearing to mostly sunny in the afternoon. This will help it feel a bit warmer, yet still chilly with highs in the upper 40s.
Temps are so far below average that we can see a record breaking low temperature into early Wednesday morning. The record low temp is 28° on April 27th and the forecast low is ...read more on if we can break a record low temperature here.