Cooler, active weather pattern taking shape

  • Updated
  • 0

It was a pleasant end to the weekend today as temperatures rose into the 70s under partly cloudy skies. We will continue the nice weather tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s under mostly clear skies. Perfect conditions to watch the Super Flower Blood Moon.

Find out what weather to expect going into the new week 

