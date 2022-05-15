It was a pleasant end to the weekend today as temperatures rose into the 70s under partly cloudy skies. We will continue the nice weather tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s under mostly clear skies. Perfect conditions to watch the Super Flower Blood Moon.
Cooler, active weather pattern taking shape
Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
-
- Updated
- 0
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
