Cooler air settles in as we begin the fall season tomorrow

It was a fall-like finale to the summer as cooler, drier air filtered in behind a cold front. Highs reached the 60s and 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. The dew points were in the 40s, making it feel very comfortable outside. Tonight will be clear and chilly as northwesterly winds cause temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s.
Autumn will officially start on Thursday, and it will certainly feel like it! Highs will reach the 60s under mostly sunny skies, with northerly winds bringing in cool, comfortable air. Thursday night, cloud cover increases ahead of our next weather maker. Our northern counties, where temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s, could experience patchy frost. For the rest of the region, low 40s are expected.
