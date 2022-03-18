Cooler temperatures bring wintry precipitation

Out the door, temperatures range from the freezing mark to the lower 40s. Rain and snow showers are already pushing into the area. This system will stay in place across the southern half of the Coulee Region for the rest of the day with changing precipitation types.
First, snow will fall before the rain will be the main precipitation type due to springtime conditions. Yet, a narrow snow band somewhere between I-90 and the Wisconsin border could set up.
