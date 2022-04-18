Cooler than average, but sunny with less wind tomorrow before rain returns Wednesday

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was just another day with temperatures near 20 degrees below average. La Crosse's average high temperature is 61 degrees for today's date. Many spots in the Coulee Region didn't even hit 40 once again.
Our temps continue to feel even colder due to the wind chill. It feels closer to the mid to upper 20s this evening, and that will go down tonight as our wind continues to blow at 5 to 15 mph out of the northwest, possibly with some gusts continuing overnight.
Today's highest gusts ranged from the mid 20s to the mid 30s, which is at least a bit lighter than late last week. The sky will clear out tonight and lows will fall to the mid 20s to low 30s. It will feel like 10 to 20 degrees early in the morning before the sunshine helps warm us to around 50 in the afternoon. That's still about 10 degrees below average, but the sun will feel good and there won't be as much wind, for once, as the light breeze will be 5 to 10 mph out of the northwest.
