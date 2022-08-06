The majority of the Coulee Region is at risk of severe weather tonight. Hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain are all potential hazards; the main threat is heavy rain. A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Coulee Region from 10 p.m. this evening through 10 a.m. Sunday. Rainfall of 3 to 5 inches or more is possible.
Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and hail possible tonight
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
- Updated
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
