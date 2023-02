Weather Alert

...Snow Quickly Moving Northeast This Morning... .A band of moderate to heavy snow will quickly push northeast across the area early the morning, with the back edge looking to reach the Interstate 94 corridor by 8 am. 1" per hour snowfall rates are possible. The snow will continue to move northeast, likely exiting into northern Wisconsin before the noon hour. Winds will continue to drift snow, especially on ridge tops, higher terrain and open areas. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow with additional accumulations of up to 2 inches. Brief period of a wintry mix with light icing possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&