Dangerous travel on Tuesday morning with more rain, mix and snow moving in

...Slick to Hazardous Travel With Freezing Rain and a Wintry Mix... .Slick roads have been reported early this morning from a mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain overnight. Additional precipitation spreading north will transition to mainly rain south of Interstate 90 this morning with a wintry mix persisting to the north. If traveling early today, be prepared for icy or possibly snow- covered roads. Gradual improvement is expected from the south through the morning, although untreated roads and sidewalks as well as slightly cooler ridge tops may maintain some icy patches as temperatures warm. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511ia.org for road conditions. &&