Dangerous travel on Tuesday morning with more rain, mix and snow moving in

Roads are very deceiving and very slippery to start Tuesday. We saw a mix of freezing rain, snow and sleet late Monday and into Tuesday morning.
Winter Weather Advisories are valid for all the Coulee Region until 12pm Tuesday. Winter Weather Advisories will still be valid for Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties until 6pm Tuesday.
This wintry mix will slowly convert into rain through the late morning hours. We could still see some mixing in areas along and north of I-90 on Tuesday. Rainfall could add up to ...READ MORE.