Dangerously high heat brings strong to severe storms on Wednesday

Monday brought several rounds of storms to the Coulee Region that made rainfall totals add up quickly. The La Crosse Regional Airport saw up to 2.09" of rain on Monday.
Tuesday will start warm and muggy with some patchy fog. The sky will clear and temperatures will begin to increase quickly. You can expect a mostly sunny sky with dangerously high temperatures in the upper 90s on Tuesday.
Humid conditions will make the heat index values reach the triple digits near 100-105°. For that reason Heat Advisories have been issued for all of the Coulee Region from ...read about the rest of the week here.