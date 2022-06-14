 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerously high heat brings strong to severe storms on Wednesday

Monday brought several rounds of storms to the Coulee Region that made rainfall totals add up quickly. The La Crosse Regional Airport saw up to 2.09" of rain on Monday.

Tuesday will start warm and muggy with some patchy fog. The sky will clear and temperatures will begin to increase quickly. You can expect a mostly sunny sky with dangerously high temperatures in the upper 90s on Tuesday.

Humid conditions will make the heat index values reach the triple digits near 100-105°. For that reason Heat Advisories have been issued for all of the Coulee Region from ...read about the rest of the week here.

