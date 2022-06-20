Dangerously high heat indices to kick off the week

The weekend brought sunshine and warm highs in the 80s and luckily for us, the trend will continue with a few exceptions.
You can expect sunshine to stick around into your Monday, but temperatures will be dangerously hot outdoors. Temps will be in the mid 90s with dewpoints in the 70s. This will make our heat index values rise into the 100s even reaching 104° at times.
For this reason Heat Advisories have been issued for La Crosse, Winona, Wabasha, Fillmore, Houston, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties from 1p.m. to 9p.m. Monday. If heading outside, ...read about the heat index here.