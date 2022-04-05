Dreary days ahead: Remember to turn on headlights when driving in rain or snow

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Scattered showers moved in this afternoon across the Coulee Region, and these chances will continue as a low pressure system slowly moves through Wisconsin over the next couple of days.
When driving even during the day, using your headlights helps others see your car. This makes it easier to be seen from all sides in dreary weather. There's also a chance for some snow to mix in from time to time generally north of La Crosse and at higher elevations.
Showers with some thunder will move out overnight, but the break in precipitation ends tomorrow morning as more rain and/or snow moves in. Showers will become lighter and more scattered by tomorrow afternoon, but that doesn't mean that precipitation chances are ending... READ MORE