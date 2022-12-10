 Skip to main content
Dreary weekend followed by potent storm system

  • Updated
It was a gloomy start to the weekend, with areas of snow this morning and foggy and misty conditions throughout the day. High temperatures were in the 30s.

The drizzle should clear this evening, but the fog will remain overnight. Prepare for reduced visibility and slippery stretches on untreated roads. Make sure to drive slowly and turn on your low beams.

The fog will dissipate by Sunday morning, but the clouds will persist. Temperatures will rise above freezing, approaching the upper 30s, with light and variable winds.

You can find details on our next storm system here

