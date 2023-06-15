Drought conditions expand across Coulee Region, a few slight rain chances return to forecast

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The Air Quality Alert will continue until midnight for Wisconsin and Minnesota counties, though the air quality has been improving across the Coulee Region throughout the day.
Still, orange level impact from wildfire smoke pollution is possible through midnight with yellow level continuing, though yellow level, aka moderate impact, does not trigger an alert, which is why it will be allowed to expire tonight. The other issue remains our dry spell.
The Drought Monitor gets updated once a week every Thursday, and this week brings a decent expansion of an official drought, which you can think of as pre-drought. The area in the Coulee Region considered to be in a drought is generally near and southeast of La Crosse.
As a whole, the state saw... READ MORE