Dry and cold today, Snow Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

After a wintry mess yesterday, today is going to be calm as high pressure moves in. Northwesterly winds are ushering in colder air with wind chills near 20 below zero at times this morning. Expect temperatures to rise into the teens by the afternoon, which is below normal for this time of year. We will have increasing clouds today with mostly cloudy skies expected tonight as temperatures bottom out in the single digits, so make sure to bundle up if you are headed outside. 

The nice weather won't last long as a low-pressure system delivers light snow on Thursday. 

