Dry, mild weather continues this Halloweekend

Mother Nature treated the Coulee Region with bone-dry conditions as we kicked off Halloween weekend. With continued southerly flow, temperatures climbed into the 60s.
This evening, skies will remain clear, but clouds will be on the increase overnight as a low-pressure system to our south scoots east. Temperatures will be chilly, ranging from the low-30s to the low-40s.
A gloomy Sunday is on tap with overcast skies and mild temperatures near 60 degrees. Sunday night will bring more calm weather with partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures ranging from the low-30s to the low-40s.