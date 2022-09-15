Dry night followed by a stormy end to the week

A mix of clouds and sun made for another pleasant day. Warmer, more humid air was brought in by increased southerly winds. Dew points were in the 60s while high temperatures were mostly in the 80s. A hazy sky persisted today due to smoke from wildfires in the western United States, but it will clear tomorrow.
Overnight, expect an increase in clouds tonight. There will be southerly winds and temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
A pattern shift is expected as atmospheric disturbances bring rain to the Coulee Region on Friday and into the weekend.