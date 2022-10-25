 Skip to main content
Drying out with much cooler air

La Crosse received just under 1" of rain on Monday. The Coulee Region finally saw some much-needed rain that gave light to moderate showers.

Though we got a good bit of rain on Monday, the Coulee Region is still several inches below average for rain this year. The rainfall was certainly beneficial, but we need a few more steady rain chances to continue to see these drought conditions improve. The next drought monitor update will be on Thursday.

Those showers were moving along a cold front that we are ...READ MORE.

