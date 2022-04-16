Easter weekend ends chilly with a rain chance Sunday night

Hoppy Easter Weekend!! The weekend started out cloudy, but clouds partially cleared for a great end to Saturday. Highs on Saturday were in the upper 30s to low 40s for the Coulee Region.
As a high pressure system moves into the region on Saturday night, we will see a clear sky with cold lows in the 20s. The sky will start out partly cloudy before going to mostly cloudy by Sunday afternoon.
Most of Easter Sunday will be egg-ceptional and chilly with highs in the low 40s. A rain chance returns as early as ...READ MORE.