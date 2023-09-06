Fall-like temperatures settle in as dry weather will continue until at least this weekend

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The Coulee Region's dry summer is continuing into September. August was yet another very dry month with only five days recording measurable rain. Only one of those days had more than 1/4" rain at the La Crosse airport and the last two weeks of the month were completely dry.
In La Crosse, August recorded only 1.38" of rain, which was just less than half of the 3.90" in the average August and is shown here as being over 2.5" below average. All of meteorological summer (months of June, July, and August) ended about 5" below average.
The forecast calls for dry weather to continue even as... READ MORE