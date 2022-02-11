Falling temperatures stay cold this weekend

Yesterday half an inch to two inches fell across the region late last night. With light rain showers and temperatures quickly climbing to the 40s, much of that snow has melted. Wet roadways could be slick, especially as temperatures fall today.
Early morning temperatures are ranging from the lower 40s to the upper 30s. The cold front will make a passage this morning and start to allow for temperatures to drop. A few flurries are possible today with gusty winds up to 35 mph. Then temperatures fall to the lower 20s by the late afternoon.