Falling temperatures

Temperatures this morning are holding within the mid-30s through the lower 40s. Mild conditions will cause mixed precipitation chances through the afternoon. Light rain showers to freezing rain with isolated flurries could lead to slick roads. Stay aware!
As we head through the afternoon temperatures will fall into the low 30s. Then under cloudy skies, northwesterly winds will force temperatures to the single digits by tomorrow morning.
Temperatures take a dive but there are quick improvements and you can find more details here...