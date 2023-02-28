February ends with another chance of rain or snow

February is coming to an end and with it comes one last push for rain or snow. Meteorological Winter (December 1st through February 28th) is also coming to an end and will be taking place as our 2nd wettest Meteorological Winter in history. We will have more climate notes as we get into March.
Heading into Tuesday, temps will be near or below freezing. This will result in some slippery stretches on untreated roads, so take things slow to start.
Highs will reach the low 40s for highs, which will relieve some of those refrozen roads. As we get into the evening though ...READ MORE.