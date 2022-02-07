 Skip to main content
February starts to turn up the heat

Temperatures are falling into the teens this morning under parting cloud cover. Single digits lows with a slight chill will continue with a slightly below average day on tap for your Monday. Under areas of sunshine, high temperatures will improve to the mid-20s. A few flurries are worth a mention but not expecting impacts/accumulation.

Southwesterly winds will bring a sharp increase in temperatures for your Tuesday. Under partly cloudy skies temperatures could near 40 degrees across the area.

The second week of February will bring the warmth - Click here for the details!

