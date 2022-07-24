With mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s, it was a beautiful end to the weekend. Dew points were also lower, making it feel more comfortable. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s tonight, with mostly clear skies and northerly winds. On Monday morning, there is a chance of fog. The fog will burn off, giving way to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. During the afternoon, there is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures will be in the 70s with light northerly winds. Expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Monday night.
Final week of July to bring cooler temperatures and slight chances of showers, thunderstorms
Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
- Updated
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
