Finally! In case you forgot, that bright thing in the daytime sky is called the sun

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Clouds cleared to our west Friday afternoon, but it'll take until Saturday morning before they are completely clear of us here in the Coulee Region. As a result, the clouds kept us cooler than average once again with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s Friday afternoon.
The breeze continued now for yet another day, but thankfully the wind will be a bit lighter tonight and tomorrow. That comes just as we see that sunshine Saturday!
In case you forgot, the sun is that bright orb in the daytime sky that provides Earth with heat and light. It's also the center of the solar system. Enjoy it while you can this weekend because... READ MORE