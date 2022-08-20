Fog to develop in the wake of isolated showers, thunderstorms

The Coulee Region experienced an unsettled start to the weekend, with sporadic showers and thunderstorms. It was also warm and humid, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
There is a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms through midnight. Fog will form after midnight and stay throughout Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the 80s, but it will be muggy. More fog develops Sunday night and persists through Monday morning.
