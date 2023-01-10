Fog, wintry mix and clouds stick around these next few days

Just like Monday morning, Tuesday morning will start foggy. Some areas could even develop slick roads when the super cooled water droplets freeze onto roads, so take it slow when commuting on Tuesday morning.
Fog will lift as we head into the late morning on Tuesday. Otherwise, you can expect highs to reach the low 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Some changes enter the forecast on Tuesday night as a low-pressure system brings a few small chances of snow and mix. Things look to start as snow toward ...READ MORE.