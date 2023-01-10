 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fog, wintry mix and clouds stick around these next few days

  • 0

Just like Monday morning, Tuesday morning will start foggy. Some areas could even develop slick roads when the super cooled water droplets freeze onto roads, so take it slow when commuting on Tuesday morning.

Fog will lift as we head into the late morning on Tuesday. Otherwise, you can expect highs to reach the low 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Some changes enter the forecast on Tuesday night as a low-pressure system brings a few small chances of snow and mix. Things look to start as snow toward ...READ MORE.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you