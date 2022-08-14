Foggy conditions will take us into the new week

A cloudy day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s marked the end of a gloomy weekend. Expect decreasing clouds tonight, with fog spreading across the region after midnight.
On Monday morning, the fog begins to dissipate, with clouds increasing by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s, which is below average, with light and variable winds. Expect partly cloudy skies Monday night, with temperatures in the 60s and light and variable winds. There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm after midnight.
