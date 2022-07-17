Foggy night before temperatures, humidity crank up

This morning's fog cleared, and the rest of the day brought mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s, and humid conditions. Clear skies are expected tonight, with areas of fog developing late. Light and variable winds will accompany overnight lows in the 60s.
On Monday, we'll wake up to fog. By late morning, the fog will have cleared, leaving plentiful sunshine and hot temperatures in the 90s. Gusty southwesterly winds will continue to bring a humid atmosphere. Heat index values could reach 100 degrees in some locations.