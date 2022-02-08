Fools spring?! Nearly doubling yesterday’s temperatures

Temperatures are cool but holding on to the teens out the door. Southerly winds will tap into the region today and allow for a big warm-up under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will end in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Tonight the temperatures will stall in the 20s with overcast skies. Then areas of mixed precipitation to light snow showers will be possible starting at midnight. This isolated chance will last throughout the day Wednesday. Widespread concerns are not likely, but isolated slick spots cannot be ruled out.
Active weather will bring us through the end of the work week - Time it out here!