Freezing rain and snow will cause difficult travel conditions Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Coulee Region through late tomorrow evening. Expect freezing rain or drizzle tonight to transition over to all snow by tomorrow morning.
After the freezing rain/mix this evening, precip will become scattered for a few hours before becoming likely again during the day tomorrow.
Temps are below freezing for the most part with colder wind chills due to the wind that will continue through this upcoming winter storm. Surface temperatures will be below freezing the entire time, but it's the temperatures higher in the atmosphere that will be above freezing.
Snow and freezing rain move in this evening before scattering. The snow total forecast...