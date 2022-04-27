 Skip to main content
Freezing Rain possible south of I-90 overnight

We had temperatures in the 40s and 50s today, which is once again below-normal for this time of the year. Expect rain and freezing rain to roll in tonight south of I-90. No impacts are expected due to the warm roadways and air temperatures being above freezing. We will see a transition to all rain by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 40s again with easterly winds, making for a dreary day. Rain returns and becomes widespread Thursday night. Rainfall totals could approach 1 inch in spots.

